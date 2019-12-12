Virginia native murdered in New York City robbery

article

A Virginia native attending Barnard College was murdered in a robbery in New York’s Morningside Park neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Tessa Majors, 18, of Charlottesville was near Columbia University when she was stabbed repeatedly in the stomach by a group of muggers, according to the New York Daily News.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for an assault on a woman near West 116th Street and Morningside Drive. Upon arriving, they found Majors suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital, but it was too late to save her life.

There are currently no arrests and an investigation into the Virginia native's death is ongoing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio Tweeted Thursday morning, saying the city is determined to find Majors' killers.

Barnard’s President released a statement after learning of Majors’ death:

Dear Barnard Community,

With broken hearts, we share tragic news about the death of one of our students. Earlier this evening, Tessa Majors, a first year student at Barnard, was fatally injured during an armed robbery that occurred off campus in Morningside Park.

Dean Grinage and I have spoken to her parents and Tessa’s family is enroute to NYC. We are also in close touch with the New York Police Department as they conduct this on-going investigation and seek to identify the assailant in this horrible attack.

Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community.

This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core. Please know that we are all grieving together and I am thinking of you as we process this awful news as a community.

In these difficult circumstances, it is important for us to take care of each other. The Furman Counseling Center will be open all night tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. We encourage anyone in need of support to come:

Furman Counseling Center: 100 Hewitt Hall, (212) 854-2092

In the days ahead, please know that all of our campus resources are available for you as we mourn this heartbreaking loss together. I encourage you to reach out to the following additional on-campus resources as needed:

Dean of Studies Office: 105 Milbank Hall, (212) 854-2024

After-hours psychological emergency line: (855) 622-1903

International SOS for students who are abroad: +1-215-942-8478

We will provide you with updates as they become available to us. Barnard and Columbia Public Safety are coordinating closely with the NYPD. We remind all students that public safety provides 24/7 escort services and students are free to reach out with any questions or concerns (212-854-6666).

To our entire Barnard community, I am in mourning with you and am here for you. Tonight and in the days ahead, please hold Tessa and her family in your hearts and keep each other close.

With sorrow,

Sian Leah Beilock, President