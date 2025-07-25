Virginia mother wanted for child neglect after allegedly abandoning son, refusing to return: police

The Brief Mother allegedly left toddler alone outside. Acquaintance called authorities when she didn't return. Suspect wanted for felony child neglect.



Authorities are searching for a Virginia mother accused of abandoning her 2-year-old son outside their Woodbridge home and refusing to return.

Mother sought by police

Police say 37-year-old Alexandra Anna Granruth left the child unsupervised on July 23. Around 2 p.m., she contacted an acquaintance, asking them to look after the boy. The acquaintance found him alone and in an unkempt state outside the residence and called police after Granruth failed to return later that night.

Responding officers attempted to contact Granruth, but she refused to come home, authorities say. The boy was not injured and was released to known parties, according to the police.

Alexandra Anna Granruth (Prince William Police Department)

What we know:

Granruth remains unaccounted for and is wanted for felony child neglect. She is described as a white female, approximately 5’9", 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000.