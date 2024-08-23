Virginia Mega Millions jackpot increases to $535 million

The Virginia Mega Millions will have a drawing Friday night and the jackpot has increased to an estimated $535 million.

Virginians have been feeling pretty lucky in fiscal year 2024, helping the Commonwealth reach record-breaking sales of more than $5.5 billion. Making this the most successful year in history.

Related article

The exciting news was shared by Governor Glenn Youngkin at the beginning of the month, celebrating the massive boost to the state’s education budget.

"I am so thrilled these record profits will help provide the necessary support and resources for Virginia's students. Approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s K-12 education budget comes from Virginia Lottery profits," Youngkin said.

The Mega Millions drawings happen every week on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The results of each drawing are made available on the Virginia Lottery website.