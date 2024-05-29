Virginia man found in car with 16-year-old boy he met on app arrested: police

article

A Virginia man was arrested and charged after police found him inside a parked car with a 16-year-old boy in a state of undress Tuesday.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m. on May 28, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Fairmont Park in Manassas.

When the officer went over to the car to investigate, a 16-year-old male juvenile and an adult male, later identified as 36-year-old Calvin Jerrod McIlwain, were found in the car getting undressed.

Police discovered that the pair had recently met on a social media app and agreed to meet up.

McIlwain was detained without incident and the teen was turned over to family members. No injuries were reported.

McIlwain is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and trespassing.

He was released on a court summons. His first court date is not yet known.