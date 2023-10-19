Virginia man followed home and robbed at gunpoint leaving MGM Casino, police say

An adult man was followed home from a MGM Casino in National Harbor when he was approached at gunpoint and robbed in Fairfax County.

Police responded to the area of 8100 block of Timber Valley Court for the report of an armed robbery 10:30 p.m. According to police, the suspect assaulted the victim and then stole his money.

The suspect fired a round in the victim's direction before fleeing in a vehicle. Police say the suspect is described as a Black male with dark clothing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.