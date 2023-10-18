Suspect attacks man with hammer, knife in Arlington: police

Police in Arlington are continuing to investigate after a man was attacked with a hammer and a knife.

Officers were called to INOVA Fairfax Hospital just after 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 17 where a patient had arrived with serious injuries following an assault that occurred in Arlington County.

Upon speaking with the victim, police discovered that the incident began earlier that day, around 5 p.m., in 1700 block of N. Calvert Street. The victim said he got into an argument with a man he knows and the suspect hit him with a hammer.

A witness separated the two men but a short time later, the suspect came back and attacked the victim with a knife, causing a laceration.

The suspect left the scene and the victim brought himself to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.