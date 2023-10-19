35,000 fentanyl pills seized in Stafford County after package sent to wrong address

Authorities in Virginia arrested a man they say was the intended recipient of a package filled with thousands of fentanyl pills after the drugs were mistakenly sent to the wrong address.

Deputies were called to residence in Stafford County on October 2 after the resident said they received a package in the mail in error that contained approximately 15,000 fentanyl pills.

Investigators identified the intended receiver of the drugs was Dwaine Jones Jr., 26, of Stafford. A search warrant was obtained for his residence on Torbert Loop.

Dwaine Jones Jr., 26 (Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

On October 17 the search warrant was executed, and Jones was taken into custody. Inside the home investigators say they found an additional 20,000 fentanyl pills, 1.5 ounces of cocaine, more than $47,000 in cash, and a loaded firearm near where a child sleeps.

Jones faces charges of conspiring to traffic fentanyl into Virginia, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm while distributing fentanyl. Child Protective Services was notified and removed the child from the home.

Jones was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.