Virginia man exits running vehicle, attempts to bite officer in DC: police

A man was arrested and charged after driving erratically, exiting a running vehicle, and attempting to bite an officer in D.C.

The suspect, Travis Singleton, 45, of Alexandria, Virginia was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement, assault on police, obstruction of justice, and driving under the influence.

Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of 22nd Street around 6:00 p.m. on October 6, to the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined that Singleton was driving erratically in the area and subsequently exited the vehicle and left it running in the roadway.

A responding officer observed the suspect walking away from the vehicle and issued commands for him to stop. Police say Singleton ignored the officer’s commands and continued walking away, during which he produced a lighter and lit it close to the officer’s face. Police took Singleton into custody, and he remained non-compliant, actively resisted arrest and grabbed the officers.

Police recovered narcotics during the arrest. Singleton was transported to an area hospital where he continued to be combative and attempted to bite an officer.