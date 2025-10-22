Virginia man charged in 2024 murder of wife

The Brief A Virginia man has been charged in the 2024 murder of his wife. He was out on bond for domestic assault from an incident nine months before her death. The victim told friends she feared something like this would happen.



A Berryville man is charged in the 2024 murder of his wife after a year-long investigation – and this wasn’t the first time.

Court documents show he was out on bond for domestic assault from an incident nine months before her death.

What we know:

These charges come just days before 42-year-old Jeremiah Frazier was set to be released from jail, serving a 12-month sentence for assaulting his wife, Glenda Goad.

What makes this so alarming is that she told friends she feared something like this would happen.

Photos from her 2021 obituary paint a very different picture of her marriage to Frazier — one that seemed filled with love — but that was far from their reality.

Dig deeper:

In April 2024, Goad was taken to the hospital after what was initially thought to be a stroke. She later died from her injuries.

In a joint statement, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney say Frazier "unlawfully and feloniously did kill and murder" Goad between April 26 and April 30.

Investigators say he physically assaulted her, causing severe injuries, then failed to get her medical help in time.

He now faces multiple charges including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated malicious wounding, and abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Big picture view:

Commonwealth Attorney Matt Bass told FOX 5 that this case had been laying dormant for months, but was the first case brought to him when he took office in November 2024.

He mentions the joint work with the Sheriff’s Office, uncovering facts leading them to believe Frazier was responsible for his wife's death.

A court date is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 3.