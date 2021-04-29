Virginia lifts outdoor mask mandate for vaccinated people who are alone or are in small settings

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam lifted the Commonwealth’s outdoor mask mandate for anyone who is fully vaccinated on Thursday if they're alone or in small outdoor settings.

The revisions to the order were made in the wake of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control regarding mask wearing for fully vaccinated people at small gatherings.

The governor says masks are still required for people who are attending indoor events or large outdoor events, including concerts, sporting events and graduation ceremonies.

According to the CDC, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after you receive your last required dose.

In addition, the governor expanded the spectator cap for outdoor sporting events to 1,000 people, effective immediately – moving up the initial date by two weeks.

