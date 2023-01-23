J. Edgar Hoover Building, home to FBI headquarters in DC, named ugliest building in US: survey

A new survey named the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. the ugliest building in the U.S. and one of the ugliest in the world.

The survey that was conducted by Buildworld, a building material supplier based in England using data collected on Twitter.

The company ranked buildings from around the world they say are often said to be ugly. They call the buildings on the list, eyesores.

The J. Edgar Hoover Building is headquarters to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Construction on it began in the 1960s, and it was finished in the 1970s. It features a brutalist architectural style.

The building not only ranks as the number one ugliest is the U.S. – the list also ranks it the number two ugliest in the world. The Watergate Complex in Washington, D.C. ranked number four ugliest in the U.S.

The ugliest building in the world is the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to the survey.

Ugliest Buildings In The World

1. Scottish Parliament Building - Edinburgh, Scotland

2. J. Edgar Hoover Building - Washington D.C.

3. Newport Station - Newport, Wales

4. Boston City Hall - Boston, USA

5. Preston Train Station - Preston, England

6. Verizon Building - New York, USA

7. Ryugyong Hotel - Pyongyang, North Korea

8. Watergate complex - Washington D.C., USA

9. The Denver International Airport - Colorado, USA

10. Trump Tower - Las Vegas, USA

Ugliest Buildings In The US

1. J. Edgar Hoover Building - Washington, D.C.

2. Boston City Hall - Boston

3. Verizon Building - New York

4. Watergate Complex - Washington, D.C.

5. The Denver International Airport - Colorado

6. Trump Tower - Las Vegas

7. US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis

8. Thompson Center - Chicago

9. Alamodome - San Antonio

10. Florida State Capitol - Tallahassee