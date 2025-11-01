Virginia lawmakers advance plan to redraw state's congressional districts

The Brief Virginia Democratic lawmakers have advanced a bill to redraw the state's congressional districts. They say it's a response to a Republican movement nationwide to redraw congressional maps. The measure now goes before lawmakers in the next legislative session. If approved, it then heads to the public for a statewide vote.



Lawmakers in Richmond are advancing a plan to redistrict Virginia’s U.S. House districts, but there is still an uphill battle before new maps could become a reality.

What we know:

It was a party line vote in the Virginia Senate on Friday and a response to a Republican movement nationwide to redraw congressional maps, happening mid-decade and prompting reaction from both sides.

"This is the reaction or response by the current majority in Virginia to the Republican movement around the country that started with Donald Trump asking Texas to redistrict," said David Ramadan, a professor with the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

What's next:

With a 21-16 vote of approval, the measure now goes before lawmakers in the next legislative session. If approved, it then heads to the public for a statewide vote.

Some political analysts describe what’s taking place nationwide and in the Commonwealth as "gerrymandering," saying it’s not good for America, but both parties are doing it, so Virginia Democrats are saying it’s fair game.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with voters to get their reaction on both sides of the polarizing political move.



Some Republicans in the Commonwealth dispute the constitutionality of the vote, saying the amendment should have been approved before the state’s early voting period started back in September.



"It’s terrible. The Democrats are really hurting the people. They can discuss that later on," said Eida Degennaro, who is against redistricting.



"Since one group in Texas began the whole process, it seems like everyone else wants," said Alayna Smiley. "It’s okay."

Big picture view:

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion this week stating that Democrats would not be permitted to have the redistricting amendment put to a public vote until after the 2026 elections.



Some Republicans say this special session and vote on redistricting was meant to take their candidate for governor, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, off the campaign trail.