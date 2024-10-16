Virginia lawmaker pushes for speed cameras on George Washington Parkway

There’s a new push to add speed cameras to the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

In a letter that 8th District Rep. Don Beyer sent to constituents, he says this is the outcome of formal and informal discussions with community members.

FOX 5 has learned while the congressman remains focused on the entire Parkway, speeding has been an issue, particularly from Mount Vernon to Old Town, and there’s been an uptick in accidents at the Belle Haven intersection, according to officials.

Beyer says community members have contacted his office with concerns and solutions about speeding since 2017, plus the commission of the Parkway safety study in 2021 focusing on traffic safety and zeroing in on nine intersections.

The congressman says more needs to be done to reduce speeding and reportedly eliminate confusion and accidents at intersections and plans to introduce legislation in January to "authorize the use of speed cameras on the George Washington Parkway and to return funds generated to the Parkway."

Beyer says his legislation would change the law to allow funds from speeding violations to be remitted to the parkway.

"Actually, I think it would be a great idea. There are a lot of issues on the road and sometimes people don't take consideration for others, especially if they're rushing to work," commuter Stacey said. "I think that if there's something to hold them accountable they'll be more considerate on the road as they're traveling."

Placing the cameras at intersections is the priority, according to Beyer. He also says he plans to request federal funds this coming year for more safety improvements.

FOX 5 is told the funds will be used for clearer signage and potentially decrease single southbound lanes approaching intersections.