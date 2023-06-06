Virginia landfill fire sends flames, smoke into sky

A massive fire at a landfill in Virginia sent smoke and flames into the sky overnight into Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported overnight in the 9900 block of Richmond Hwy in Lorton.

Officials said the fire was contained just after 5:45 a.m. Smoke is visible in the area, including along areas along Route 1 and Interstate 95. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene into the morning.