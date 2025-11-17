Virginia high school football game under investigation for alleged cheating

The Brief Allegations of cheating have surfaced following a high school football playoff game between Forest Park and Battlefield in Woodbridge, Virginia. Parents of Forest Park players claim that Battlefield used listening devices on the sidelines, which are reportedly prohibited. The outcome of the investigation by Prince William County Public Schools will be sent to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), which will determine if any penalties are necessary.



Allegations of cheating have surfaced following a high school football playoff game between Forest Park and Battlefield in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Parents of Forest Park players claim that Battlefield used listening devices on the sidelines, which are reportedly prohibited. Prince William County Public Schools are investigating these claims after volunteers working the first down chains were accused of using communication devices.

Chain gang controversy

What we know:

Once the referees discovered the devices, they asked the volunteers to remove them.

Michael O’Brien, a parent of a Forest Park football player, expressed concern over the situation, saying, "The chain gang, the way it works, the people who move the first down chains, are on the visitor’s side, and it’s supplied by the home team. The people, there were Battlefield people on our side…communicating our plays."

The backstory:

The incident was reported to the school district’s student activities management department, which immediately started an investigation. A letter was sent to families of both schools, informing them of the situation.

What’s next for the investigation

What they're saying:

O’Brien said, "Integrity matters, and I think the kids are watching."

The outcome of the investigation by Prince William County Public Schools will be sent to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), which will determine if any penalties are necessary. FOX 5 is awaiting a response from the VHSL and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

What we don't know:

The specifics of the penalties, if any, that the Virginia High School League might impose are still unknown.