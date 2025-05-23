Virginia health officials confirm state's second case of measles in teen

The Brief A second case of measles has been confirmed in Virginia. State health officials say the patient is a teen between the ages of 13 and 17. There are several potential exposure sites that you can see below.



The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the state's second case of measles.

They say the patient is a teenager between the ages of 13 and 17 in the Northwest region who recently traveled internationally.

What you need to know:

Below are the dates, times, and locations of potential exposure sites in Virginia:

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport on Tuesday, May 20 between 2:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Play it Again Sports, located at 1885 Seminole Trail in Charlottesville on Tuesday, May 20 from 2:40 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Goodwill Store and Donation Center, located at 440 Gander Drive in Charlottesville on Tuesday, May 20 from 3:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

UVA Health Primary Care Riverside, located at 2335 Seminole Lane, Suite 200 in Charlottesville on Thursday, May 22 from 2 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

UVA Health University Medical Center Emergency Department, located at 1215 Lee St. in Charlottesville on Friday, May 23 from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Dig deeper:

The state's first case of measles was diagnosed in April. The infected patient was a child up to four years old who recently traveled internationally prior to testing positive.

The potential exposure site in that case was a Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center Advanced Urgent Care in Northern Virginia. Health officials said the child had visited the center while contagious.

Why you should care:

Measles is highly contagious all year round.

The Virginia Department of Health says anyone exposed is considered to "be at risk of developing measles and should contact their healthcare provider immediately."

The Virginia Department of Health goes on to say those exposed should watch for symptoms for three weeks after the date of the potential exposure.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose and watery eyes before a rash appears on the face and body. If symptoms of measles are noticed, the person exposed should immediately self-isolate by staying home.