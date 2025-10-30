Virginia gubernatorial candidates make final efforts to campaign days ahead of election

The Brief Virginia's gubernatorial candidates are making their final pitches to voters just days ahead of the election. Both Abigail Spanberger and Winsome Earle-Sears have been holding events on the campaign trail. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.



The race for Virginia governor rolled into northern Virginia on Thursday as Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger’s bus tour arrived in Alexandria just days ahead of Election Day.

Her opponent, Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, has also held some events, but has largely been wrapped up with the proceedings in the General Assembly as the critical election nears.

Big bus tour:

Spanberger has been barnstorming across the Commonwealth on an 11-day bus tour, hitting 40 stops across the state ahead of election day on Nov. 4.

At a "Latinos for Spanberger" event on Thursday at Los Tios Grill, the former congresswoman said if she’s elected as Virginia’s first female governor, she’d be a barrier against the current polices implemented by the Trump administration in Washington.

"We need a governor who will recognize that this chaos is hurting the people that the Governor is supposed to serve and we need a governor who, when Virginia’s healthcare is under attack, will stand up," Spanberger said.

Last-minute rallies:

Meanwhile, Earle-Sears has had to limit appearances this week to preside over the General Assembly’s special session on redistricting.

She did rally with her Republican supporters Wednesday night, though.

"This is an election for our children, and our children’s children. There’s not a timeline on this. They depend on us to make the right decisions," she said.

New polling:

A new Roanoke College poll has Spanberger with a double-digit 10-point lead on Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.

The Roanoke College poll showed good news for Democrats in the governor’s race, but the opposite in the attorney general’s race as Democrat Jay Jones now trails GOP incumbent Jayson Miyares 46% to 38%.