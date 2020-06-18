Virginia Governor Ralph Northam offers glimpse of what phase 3 will look like

Virginia still isn’t ready to enter phase three of the reopening process, according to Governor Ralph Northam, but he did provide a glimpse of what that phase will look like on Thursday.

Phase three will see yet more restrictions designed to slowly reopen the state’s economy.

The restrictions were put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northam exchanged his typical venue in Richmond, for Northern Virginia in an effort to highlight the response to COVID-19 in the Latino community, which has been disproportionately impacted.

Much of Thursday’s presentation was in Spanish.

The governor noted that despite eased restrictions, people will still be safer at home and residents are encouraged to telework.

In addition, physical distancing and face coverings are likely to remain the norm.

Under phase three, social gatherings of up to 250 people will be permitted, and capacity caps on non-essential retailers and restaurants will be lifted – although safeguards and distancing will remain in place.

Entertainment venues like museums and zoos can reopen at 50 percent capacity, and with a cap on the number of people.

Gyms may open at 75 percent capacity, and personal services will still require social distancing.

The governor said more of phase three’s features would be posted on the state’s website later today.

With states like Florida and Arizona seeing massive spikes, Virginia is opting to move on in its reopening process very slowly.

