Prince William County Jail Board votes to end controversial immigration program

It was a huge victory Wednesday night for the immigrant community in Prince William County who have been fighting to get rid of a controversial program that partners local law enforcement with ICE.

The Prince William County Jail Board did not renew program 287, which has been quite contentious in the county.

As the board and ICE leaders held a virtual meeting, dozens protested in front of the Manassas Detention Center, and they were quite happy with the board's outcome.

For roughly 10 years, Program 287 has encouraged law enforcement to work with ICE and turn over undocumented immigrants who violated the law.

It was originally set out to target the worst of the worst criminals, but protesters say the program ripped families apart and made people live in fear.

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke to one young man who says his family actually moved out of the county shortly after the program started out of sheer fear because he’s a DACA recipient and his mother is undocumented.

We also heard from ICE officials tonight.

Prince William County is the only Northern Virginia community in the Commonwealth that still participated in this program. Several agencies across the country and in Virginia have also ended it.

