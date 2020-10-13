Virginia Governor Ralph Northam holding first news conference since COVID-19 case confirmed

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is slated to hold his first news conference since he revealed that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 in September.

The Democratic governor is one of a number of statesman who’ve tested positive for the virus – including President Donald Trump, who was back on the campaign trail less than a week after testing positive.

On Sept. 25, Northam and the Commonwealth’s First Lady, Pamela Northam, announced that they’d been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The couple announced that they would quarantine for 10 days and evaluate their symptoms.

Virginia has recorded more than 115,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic arrived in the region. The virus has been blamed for more than 2,500 deaths in the Commonwealth.

