Voter registration deadline Tuesday in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The deadline to register to vote in D.C., Maryland and Virginia is tomorrow!

If you miss the deadline on Tuesday and you live in Virginia, you're out of luck –– but in the District and in Maryland, you can still register when you go to vote early or on Election Day. The process is just going to take a while.

Dr. Gilberto Zelaya, the vice president of the Montgomery County Government Board of Elections, tells FOX 5 if you have a smartphone, you can text the number 77788 for a variety of assistance to vote in next month's presidential election.

Because of the pandemic, there are far fewer polling places open on Election Day in Maryland and in D.C. than normal. Meanwhile, in Virginia, we're told all of the normal polling places will be open on November 3.

For more information on voting in DC, Maryland and Virginia, check out our guides below:

