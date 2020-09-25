Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, first lady test positive for COVID-19

article

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The two were tested after a member of the official residence staff tested positive.

A release from Northam's office says the governor is experiencing no symptoms and the first lady is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Both are in good spirits, officials say.

Both will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms. The Governor is in constant contact with his cabinet and staff and will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion.

READ MORE: Virginia launches pediatric COVID-19 antibody study

Advertisement

"As I've been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious," said Governor Northam. "The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously."

Both are working closely with VDH and the Richmond Heath Department to trace their close contacts and the Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building will be closed for deep cleaning Friday morning.

SIGN UP FOR EMAILS FROM FOX 5

The work of the Governor's office continues remotely and uninterrupted.