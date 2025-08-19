Virginia governor candidates set debate date as race narrows

After months of negotiations, the two candidates in Virginia’s historic race for governor have agreed to a debate date—October 9 in Norfolk. It may be the only face-off before Election Day.

The Brief Spanberger and Sears will debate October 9 in Norfolk. The race marks Virginia’s first all-female governor matchup. A new poll shows Spanberger’s lead narrowing to 7 points.



FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez spoke with voters in Fairfax County this morning, as interest in the race continues to build.

This marks the first time two women are competing for Virginia’s top executive office: Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former congresswoman, and Republican Winsome Earle Sears, the state’s current lieutenant governor.

READ MORE: Virginia gubernatorial debate in question as candidates decline options

The stakes are high. Virginia remains a closely watched purple state, and gubernatorial races here are often seen as bellwethers for national trends, especially heading into the midterms.

Voters we spoke with cited the economy, tax rates, and gun rights as top concerns. One Fairfax resident said he’s watching closely to see how neighbors are responding to the Republican president’s agenda.

New polling released Tuesday morning shows the race tightening. Spanberger’s 12-point lead in a previous Virginia Commonwealth University survey has narrowed to just 7 points, according to a new Roanoke College poll.

Cardinal News reports both campaigns were also invited to a September debate in Bristol, but there’s no confirmation yet on whether that event will happen.