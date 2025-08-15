Virginia gubernatorial debate in question as candidates decline options

article

With just 81 days to go until Virginia voters choose their next governor, there’s still no word on whether the two major candidates will meet on the debate stage.

Earlier this week, AARP Virginia canceled its People’s Debate, which was set for Sept. 16 at Virginia State University.

The decision came after only Democratic nominee Abigail Spanberger accepted the invitation. Republican nominee, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, declined, citing scheduling conflicts.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Earle-Sears accepted a separate debate invitation from CNN but on Thursday, Spanberger’s campaign said she would not participate in that event, expressing a preference for a Virginia-based debate instead.

"Spanberger for Governor is in active negotiations with WAVY and Norfolk State University to host a Virginia-based gubernatorial debate that will highlight the voices and priorities of Virginia voters," the campaign said in a statement.

"We have declined an offer to participate in a debate hosted by CNN in order to prioritize Virginia broadcasters and ensure the focus remains squarely on issues impacting Virginia. We believe that debates about Virginia’s future should be rooted in Virginia, produced by Virginia media, and accessible to Virginians across the Commonwealth – which is especially important after Winsome Earle-Sears declined a debate that featured three Virginia broadcast partners."

Earle-Sears’ campaign sharply criticized the decision.

"Abigail Spanberger turning down a CNN debate is beyond absurd. It’s proof she’s terrified of facing voters in an unscripted setting," said Press Secretary Peyton Vogel.

"She hasn’t stepped on a debate stage since she first ran for office in 2018. In 2022, she infamously pulled out at the last minute. Now she’s running from CNN, one of the friendliest stages she could ask for. If she’s too afraid to show up there, what’s she hiding from?She can either step on that stage with Winsome Earle-Sears and defend her record or admit to Virginians that she can’t," Vogel continued.

However, Spanberger did debate her 2018 opponent, then-Rep. Dave Brat, and her 2020 opponent, Nick Freitas. She did not debate her 2022 opponent, Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, after objecting to the use of radio show host Larry O’Connor as moderator. That debate was ultimately canceled.

What's next:

Election Day in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial race is Tuesday, Nov. 4. Early voting runs from Sept.19 through Nov. 1.

Virginia’s off-cycle elections are often viewed as the first bellwether of public sentiment toward the White House, since it is one of only two states — along with New Jersey — that hold statewide elections the year after a presidential race.

As of now, no debates are scheduled in the race.