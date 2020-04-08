Virginia Gov recommends postponing May elections until November

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has recommended moving the state’s May local and special elections to November this year as the region continues to grapple with the coronavirus public health crisis.

In addition, the Governor is moving the upcoming primary back to June 23.

A number of states have already moved to postpone their Democratic primaries in order to keep people from congregating in voting locales.

The Governor also took the time out to echo recent guidance by the CDC, which recommends that everyone wear face coverings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.