Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to ease some coronavirus restrictions March 1

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said that he will allow the state to slowly begin to ease some restrictions that have been in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Northam said that the number of coronavirus cases in the state have fallen while the number of vaccinations have risen since the beginning of the year.

On Monday, March 1, Northam says the state will:

-Expand alcohol sales to midnight

-Lift the modified stay at home order ending the midnight to 5 a.m. curfew

-Allow outdoor social gatherings to have up to 25 people

-Expand outdoor entertainment limit to 30 percent with a cap of 1000 people. By April, if cases continue to decline, the cap may be removed.

March 1 will be six days shy of a year since the first positive case was identified in Virginia.

"We're at a dangerous but very hopeful moment hoping that we can spread vaccinations faster than the variants. And I believe that we can," he said adding that Virginias should continue observing safety measure like social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands.