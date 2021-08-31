Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declares state of emergency to respond to Tropical Depression Ida

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, which is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding.

Localities in the southwest region have already experienced heavy rainfall in recent days, leading to flash floods and complicating storm preparation efforts.

In addition to the flood threat, there is also a risk of tornadoes across the Commonwealth late Tuesday night through Wednesday.

"My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm," said Governor Northam. "While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert."

Tropical Depression Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.

Sunday also marked 16 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall on Lousiana as a strong Category 3 storm, leaving a trail of destruction across the South.

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts.

The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with our state and local partners. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.