Alexandria prepares for flooding as remnants of Ida move closer

Residents of Alexandria are making flood preparations as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move closer to the D.C. region.

City crews were out early Tuesday morning clearing debris from drain lines. The city will provide free sandbags to residents and businesses from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 133 S. Quaker Lane.

Storm surge and flooding is unfortunately nothing new for Alexandria residents and business owners. The last major tropical storm - Isaias - in August 2020 brought water up past the curbs in lower Old Town. Storm surges have sometimes pushed water from the Potomac River several feet high on King Street.

Officials are urging everyone to make preparations and have a family emergency plan in place.

Some tips include:

Clear debris from your gutters and storm drains

Fuel and service vehicles

Pack an emergency kit if you are at risk of evacuation

Turn the refrigerator to maximum cold, open only when necessary and pack your freezer with as much as you can.

Fill bathtubs and large containers with water for sanitary purposes.

