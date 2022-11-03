Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin talks possible presidential run with FOX 5

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is hitting the campaign trail for Republican candidates with Election Day less than a week away. He's been traveling across the country, leading to speculation that he might be warming up for a presidential run.

Last year, Gov. Youngkin beat Democrat and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe. Since then, Youngkin has become a national figure in the Republican Party.

FOX 5 spoke with Gov. Youngkin about his possible national campaign. He says although he believes his message in Virginia on the economy, schools and crime is portable to other states, he's not ready to discuss making a presidential run.

"We speak about the same things everywhere because these kitchen table concerns that are being felt by families across Virginia are being felt by families across America," Gov. Youngkin told FOX 5. "The issues of runaway inflation, a silent thief stealing their hard-earned money, and concerns about schools."

Despite stumping for local candidates, much of Youngkin's rhetoric during a rally on Thursday was anti-Biden.

"We have runaway crime in our neighborhoods, and they demean and demoralize police," Gov. Youngkin says. "We have chaos in the world and they make America weaker. We actually see the challenge in our schools, and they want to push parents out of their families' lives."

Governors in Virginia are limited to just one term, meaning Youngkin would leave office in 2026.

In-person early voting will continue in Virginia through 5 p.m. on Saturday. On Election Day, polls in the Commonwealth will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.