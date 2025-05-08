Virginia family claims alleged sexual assault of daughter at middle school was mishandled

The Brief Virginia family alleges middle school mishandled daughter's sexual assault case. School principal sent a statement days later, after media inquiries began, family says. Officials have yet to confirm key details about the school's response timeline.



A Virginia family is heartbroken and furious, claiming their middle-school-aged daughter was sexually assaulted at Post Oak Middle School and that the school failed to properly handle the incident. The family also believes the principal only informed the school community after FOX 5 started asking questions.

The student involved claims the assault happened on Monday, when she and a 12-year-old male student entered a classroom. The alleged victim says the boy kissed and groped her, also putting his hands in her pants. She says she told him to stop before the boy then allegedly exposed himself.

According to the family, the daughter reported the incident to a teacher, who told her it would be addressed the next day.

Family questions school response

What we know:

After returning home, the family says the student told her parents and older sister. The family says they then alerted authorities, including school administration.

Officials yet to confirm details

FOX 5 reached out to Spotsylvania County Public Schools Spokesperson, who shared a copy of the principal's message emailed to Post Oak Middle School parents. The message did not include a date or time.



The father involved tells FOX 5 the letter only came after FOX 5 got involved. The message shared says:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

We are aware of allegations of misconduct between two students at Post Oak Middle School that took place this week. School Administration upon learning of the incident after school on Monday, May 5, 2025, immediately began an investigation and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation being conducted in cooperation with the Sheriff's Office, our safety and security team, and all parties involved with this allegation.

Please be assured that we take this matter very seriously. The safety of our students and staff are our top priority. As a division, we do not condone any issues impacting the safety of our students. This matter is being addressed according to our school board policies as such we are not able to provide specific details regarding the matter.



Thank you for your understanding.

Sincerely,

Mr. Harold Pellegreen

Principal

FOX 5 repeatedly asked the schools' spokesperson to confirm the date and time the principal's message was sent, to also confirm who first reported this alleged incident to school administration and also confirm whether the teacher said to be involved properly reported the student's sexual assault claims.

That spokesperson still has not answered those questions and on Thursday morning, only responded by informing FOX 5 we were not allowed to be on school grounds. Another reply only shared the "school division's statement," which appears to be the same response sent by the principal the evening before.