Spotsylvania County middle schooler allegedly sexually assaulted by another student

The Brief A middle school student says she was sexually assaulted by a classmate at school. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and school officials say they are investigating the incident. FOX 5 spoke with the 15-year-old girl and her older sister about the alleged assault.



The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at Post Oak Middle School two days ago.

Response From School

What we know:

The alleged victim’s father says the school didn’t notify parents about the incident, only sending a letter home after FOX 5 started asking questions on Wednesday.

In the letter, the principal of Post Oak Middle said, in part, "The school is aware of the allegations of misconduct between two students."

The principal also says the school administration immediately began an investigation and contacted the Spostylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Alleged Incident at School

What We're Told:

FOX 5 spoke to the 15-year-old girl who reported the incident. We are not identifying either student due to their ages.

She says around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, she and a 12-year-old boy walked into a classroom and she claims the boy kissed her, groped her and shoved his hands in her pants.

She says she told him to stop but he then pulled his pants down, exposing himself.

The teen went home and told her parents, who are out of town, and her 21-year-old sister, who was at home, about what allegedly happened.

FOX 5 also spoke with the teen’s older sister. She says her sibling is traumatized.

"[She’s] still, through the roof with anxiety but we’re all here to support her," her sister said. "We want justice for my sister. My sister even wants justice for this. She wants him in jail. She really does."

Officials Investigating

What they're saying:

In a written statement, Spostylvania County Public School officials say, "This is an ongoing investigation being conducted in cooperation with the Sheriff's Office, our safety and security team, and all parties involved with this allegation."

It's not yet known if the accused student will face any disciplinary action by the school. The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.