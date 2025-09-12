Virginia expands COVID-19 vaccine access under new guidelines

Confusion over COVID-19 vaccine access in Virginia is clearing up after new guidance from the state’s health department confirmed that prescriptions are no longer required for most adults.

The Virginia Department of Health issued a statewide standing order this week allowing pharmacists in good standing to administer the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine to "Virginians 65 years of age and older and to Virginians between the ages of 18 and 64 years of age with at least one underlying medical condition without a prescription."

Prescription rule

The move comes after reports of patients being turned away at pharmacies due to prescription requirements following recent FDA eligibility changes.

While the prescription barrier has been lifted, VDH still recommends that adults ages 18 to 64 without underlying conditions, and anyone under 18, consult with a healthcare provider before getting vaccinated.

Vaccine access

Nationwide, concerns persist over insurance coverage and access, especially in rural communities, where patients may struggle to get appointments or prescriptions.

In Maryland, the governor recently announced that children ages 3 and up no longer need a prescription for COVID-19 vaccines. In D.C., however, prescriptions are still required.

Health officials advise checking with your provider or pharmacy before heading in to ensure eligibility and availability.