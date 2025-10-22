Virginia Elections 2025: Register to vote by October 24

The Brief Virginia Elections 2025 Registration Deadlines

Register to vote or update your registration: October 24, 2025

Early in-person voting: September 19 – November 1, 2025

Apply to receive a mailed ballot: by October 24, 2025

With Election Day fast approaching, Virginians have just days left to register to vote or update their registration.

The deadline is Thursday, Oct. 24, ahead of the Nov. 4, 2025 general election.

This year’s ballot includes races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, the Virginia House of Delegates, and local offices across the state.

Voters can register online, by mail, or in person.

How to Register | Virginia Elections 2025

To be eligible to vote in Virginia, you must:

Be a resident of Virginia. (Visitors intending to return to another state are not considered residents for voting purposes.)

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be at least 18 years old. (You may register early, at 17 if you’ll be 18 by the next general election, and vote in any intervening primary or special election.)

Not be registered or planning to vote in another state.

Not be currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

If convicted of a felony, have your voting rights restored.

Where to Get a Voter Registration Application | Virginia Elections 2025

Eligible Virginians can obtain a registration application at any of the following locations:

Online through the Virginia Department of Elections

Local voter registration offices

By downloading a PDF copy of the registration form

State or local government offices when applying or re-certifying for TANF, SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, or Rehabilitation Services

State-funded offices that primarily serve individuals with disabilities

Armed forces recruitment centers

Public libraries

Virginia Department of Elections office

Department of Motor Vehicles offices

Authorized voter registration drives

Completed applications may be submitted to your local voter registration office or mailed to the address listed on the form. You can use either the Virginia Voter Registration Application or the National Voter Registration Application.

Military members and U.S. citizens living abroad should contact the Federal Voting Assistance Program for guidance on how to register.

After submitting your registration form, you should receive an information card or other confirmation of your voter status. If you don’t receive one, contact your local registrar’s office to make sure your application was processed. You can also check your voter record online.

Confirmation of registration does not qualify as photo ID for voting. For details on acceptable identification or to request a Voter Photo ID card, visit elections.virginia.gov/voterID or call toll-free at (800) 552-9745 or TTY: 711.

The voter registration deadline also applies to updating your address. If your change of address isn’t submitted to the general registrar’s office by the deadline for the election you plan to vote in, you may not be eligible to cast a ballot. Be sure to notify your registrar of any address changes as soon as possible.

Improve Chances of Successful Registration | Virginia Elections 2025

Fill out all sections of the application completely. If a field doesn’t apply, write "NONE" or "N/A."

Be sure to sign and date the form.

Submit your completed application by mail or in person to your local voter registration office.

Mailing addresses for general registrars are available through the lookup tool.

Failure to complete the form properly could result in your registration being delayed or denied.

Where to send your completed application | Virginia Elections 2025

You may mail your voter registration application via the U.S. Postal Service or hand-deliver it to any official registration office.

If mailed, the application must be postmarked by the registration deadline.

If delivered in person—by you or someone else—it must be received by the deadline. On the final day of registration, all general registrar offices close at 5:00 p.m.

Applications postmarked or received after the deadline will be held and processed after the election.

For help completing your application or voting on Election Day, contact your local registration office.

You can check your voter registration record online.

For other questions, reach out to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Download the Virginia Voter Registration Application here.