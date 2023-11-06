Expand / Collapse search

Virginia election outcomes could be predictor for races across US

ARLINGTON, Va. - The nation's eyes are on Virginia as the state gears up for Election Day.

On Tuesday, voters will decide to either give the GOP full state government control for the first time in a decade or empower democrats to keep a check on Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Delegates, while Democrats hold an equally narrow majority in the state Senate.

Many analysts are looking at Virginia as a predictor for races across the country. The Commonwealth's off-year elections often serve as a bellwether for national races, as both parties test out messaging ahead of presidential elections. 

This year's major touching point is abortion. Earlier this year, Youngkin unsuccessfully pushed a 15-week abortion ban, with some exceptions, that the Democrats blocked in the state Senate. 

While Virginia’s vote could lead to prognostications on where the nation is on abortion, someone else will be paying close attention to these results: Youngkin.

"It really will determine the final half of Governor Youngkin’s time in office,"said Michael Pope, reporter with Virginia Public Radio, to FOX 5. "Will he get a lot of his big agenda items, more tax cuts, potentially even services for mental health, perhaps even launch a presidential bid. So the rest of Glenn Youngkin’s time in office really will be determined by this election."

