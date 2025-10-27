Virginia Democrats plan to redraw state's congressional districts

The Brief Democrats in Virginia's House of Delegates are looking to redraw the state's congressional maps. Currently, Democrats hold six of Virginia’s 11 congressional seats, while Republicans hold five. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin condemned Monday's House session as a "desperate power grab."



A major political battle is unfolding in Virginia as Democrats in control of the General Assembly open a special session to redraw the state’s congressional districts—a move Republicans call a blatant power grab.

Democrats, who hold both the House of Delegates and the State Senate, say the redistricting effort is necessary to ensure fair representation. But Republicans argue it’s a politically motivated attempt to weaken their standing in Washington.

Big picture view:

Currently, Democrats hold six of Virginia’s 11 congressional seats, while Republicans hold five. Redrawing the lines could shift that balance even further in favor of Democrats. All five Republican members of Virginia’s U.S. House delegation, along with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, blasted the move, calling it an attack on nonpartisan districting principles.

"Today Democrats in our General Assembly are calling not to serve the people, but to serve themselves," Sears said during a news conference. Rep. Ben Cline, a Republican from Virginia’s 6th District, added, "It is a sad day for Virginia that we are back here in this chamber one week before an election."

What they're saying:

Governor Glenn Youngkin, also a Republican, condemned the session as a "desperate power grab." But Democrats counter that Republicans have been redrawing districts in GOP-controlled states like Texas for years. Rep. James Walkinshaw, a Democrat from Virginia’s 11th District, told FOX 5 that it’s only fair for Democrats to respond in kind.

"If that’s going to happen in red states, then Democratic states who control things should look at doing the same," Walkinshaw said. "Virginia isn’t as blue as Maryland—we have a 6–5 map right now."

Dig deeper:

The timing of the special session is politically important. In just one week, Virginians will head to the polls to elect a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and all 100 members of the House of Delegates.