Virginia coronavirus death total now 12

The state of Virginia now has a total of 12 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus after five more deaths since last night.

According to the Henrico County Health Department, both patients were residents of the Canterbury Rehabilitation Healthcare Center who were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a local hospital.

Two others died in the state's Penninsula region, and another in the Pittsylvania-Danville district.

Virginia currently has 391 active coronavirus cases – and 59 of those people are in hospitals.

On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that he’d be signing an executive order to postpone elective surgeries.

In addition, State Parks will only be usable during the day. Which means campgrounds will be closed.

The governor also stressed the urgent need for more equipment to protect first-responders and healthcare professionals who are charged with aiding potentially infected patients.

Northam - who is also a physician - illustrated the point by pointing out that most healthcare professionals attending to patients need multiple items per visit - and they make those visits multiple times per day.

Non-essential businesses in the state have been asked to close, and schools have been closed through the end of the academic year.

