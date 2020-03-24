Arlington County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, officials say
ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An Arlington County firefighter has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.
Arlington County Fire Department officials say the firefighter is "doing well" and "managing the illness at home" at this time.
The Arlington County Public Health Division has investigated potential exposures to people who may have come into contact with the firefighter, according to officials.