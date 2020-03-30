Virginia coronavirus case total passes 1,000; 25 now dead

Virginia’s total number of coronavirus cases passed 1,000 overnight, and three more people reportedly died as a result of the virus.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 1,020 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – up from 890 on Sunday.

They also report that 25 people are dead.

Governor Ralph Northam is slated to address the state’s response to the pandemic today at 2 p.m.

Schools in Virginia are now closed through the academic year.

"Non-essential" businesses are also closed.

There are currently 224 cases confirmed in Fairfax County, and 86 in Arlington.

