Expand / Collapse search

Virginia primary election: What's on the ballot?

By
Updated  June 18, 2024 10:35am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

Virginia primary day tomorrow

Polls will be open on Tuesday at 6AM until 7PM and there are many candidates in this race including 12 Democrats and 4 Republicans in the running. Additional coverage can be found on FOX Local, as well as the results of the primary.

VIRGINIA - This Monday is the last day of campaigning for primary candidates in Virginia

Eleven of Virginia's House seats will appear on the ballot, as well as a U.S. Senate seat. 

In Loudoun County, Democrats are choosing who should replace Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who will not be running again due to health concerns. 

Virginia 2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot, how to vote and more

Meanwhile in District 7 in Prince William County, Democrats are choosing their next representative to replace Abigail Spanberger in the running for governor 2025.

Polls will be open beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. 

"They’re all competing for what I’m calling micro-communities in order to win. When you get to 12 people running in a race all you need is one-tenth or one-fifth of the vote and you can win," said David Ramadan, a politics professor at George Mason University. 

FOX 5 has all you need to know ahead of Election Day. Tune in for LIVE coverage and download the FOX Local smart TV app to stay ahead.  