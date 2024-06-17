Virginia primary election: What's on the ballot?

This Monday is the last day of campaigning for primary candidates in Virginia.

Eleven of Virginia's House seats will appear on the ballot, as well as a U.S. Senate seat.

In Loudoun County, Democrats are choosing who should replace Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who will not be running again due to health concerns.

Meanwhile in District 7 in Prince William County, Democrats are choosing their next representative to replace Abigail Spanberger in the running for governor 2025.

Polls will be open beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.

"They’re all competing for what I’m calling micro-communities in order to win. When you get to 12 people running in a race all you need is one-tenth or one-fifth of the vote and you can win," said David Ramadan, a politics professor at George Mason University.

FOX 5 has all you need to know ahead of Election Day. Tune in for LIVE coverage and download the FOX Local smart TV app to stay ahead.