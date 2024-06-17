Virginia congressional candidates campaign on last day ahead of primaries

This Monday is the last day of campaigning for primary candidates in Virginia.

Eleven of Virginia's House seats will appear on the ballot, as well as a U.S. Senate seat.

Many candidates in these races, including 12 Democrats and four Republicans.

In Loudoun County, Democrats are choosing who should replace Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who will not be running again due to health concerns.

Meanwhile in District 7 in Prince William County, Democrats are choosing their next representative to replace Abigail Spanberger in the running for governor 2025.

Polls will be open beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.

"They’re all competing for what I’m calling micro-communities in order to win. When you get to 12 people running in a race all you need is one-tenth or one-fifth of the vote and you can win," said David Ramadan, a politics professor at George Mason University.

