Virginia confirms 7 coronavirus deaths, 290 total cases

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam provided an update on the state’s response to the spreading coronavirus shortly after its 7th death was reported on Tuesday.

The seventh person to die as a result of the coronavirus was a Virginia Beach resident in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

The health department is investigating to find out who the man had contact with.

Virginia now has 290 cases – with the highest concentration in Northern Virginia.

There are 46 cases in Fairfax County, and 36 in Arlington.

In the wake of announcing that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, the Governor expressed regret about kids missing rites of passage like prom or graduation, but maintained that it’s necessary.

“We are fighting a biological war. so to get through we must make sacrifices,” he said.

The Governor also expressed doubts about the possibility of the state quickly returning to normal, despite President Trump's hopes to have people back at work by Easter.

“We all want our lives to return to normal, but we have to use science and data... really do what's in the best case in our case is Virginia,” Northam said.

The state is slated to close all non-essential businesses by midnight tonight.



