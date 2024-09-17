Expand / Collapse search

This Virginia city is one of the safest and richest: study

Published  September 17, 2024 6:17pm EDT
Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - One Virginia city was named as one of the top 20 safest and richest cities to live in the United States. 

A new study by GOBankingRates took a look at the average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes and crime rates to compile a list of the "safest and richest" cities. 

Number one on the list? Western Springs, Illinois which has a nearly non-existent violent crime rate and an average household median income of $276,402. 

Vienna, Virginia came in at number 18 on the list. The average median household income is $265,744 and the violent crime rate per 1,000 is just 0.56. 

More stats on Vienna:

  • Population total: 16,401 
  • Population aged 65 and up: 2,392 
  • Average household median income: $265,744
  • Average single-family home value: $1,131,090
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,623
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,248
  • Total annual cost of living: $106,446
  • Livability: 84
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.56
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.31

California and Massachusetts both had seven cities featured on the list, and New Jersey had six. 