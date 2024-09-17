This Virginia city is one of the safest and richest: study

One Virginia city was named as one of the top 20 safest and richest cities to live in the United States.

A new study by GOBankingRates took a look at the average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes and crime rates to compile a list of the "safest and richest" cities.

Number one on the list? Western Springs, Illinois which has a nearly non-existent violent crime rate and an average household median income of $276,402.

Vienna, Virginia came in at number 18 on the list. The average median household income is $265,744 and the violent crime rate per 1,000 is just 0.56.

More stats on Vienna:

Population total: 16,401

Population aged 65 and up: 2,392

Average household median income: $265,744

Average single-family home value: $1,131,090

Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,623

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,248

Total annual cost of living: $106,446

Livability: 84

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.56

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.31

California and Massachusetts both had seven cities featured on the list, and New Jersey had six.