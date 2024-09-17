This Virginia city is one of the safest and richest: study
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - One Virginia city was named as one of the top 20 safest and richest cities to live in the United States.
A new study by GOBankingRates took a look at the average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes and crime rates to compile a list of the "safest and richest" cities.
Number one on the list? Western Springs, Illinois which has a nearly non-existent violent crime rate and an average household median income of $276,402.
Vienna, Virginia came in at number 18 on the list. The average median household income is $265,744 and the violent crime rate per 1,000 is just 0.56.
More stats on Vienna:
- Population total: 16,401
- Population aged 65 and up: 2,392
- Average household median income: $265,744
- Average single-family home value: $1,131,090
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,623
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,248
- Total annual cost of living: $106,446
- Livability: 84
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.56
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.31
California and Massachusetts both had seven cities featured on the list, and New Jersey had six.