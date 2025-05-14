article

Skyrocketing household debt is putting a squeeze on the wallets of many Americans.

In the first quarter of 2025, there was a $73 billion inflation-adjusted decline in household debts, which WalletHub explains in a new study implies that the economy may be trending in the right direction.

But the personal finance website noted in a new study that household debt varies by city nationwide. The team looked at changes in household debt from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025 and created the rankings using consumer financial data from TransUnion, the Federal Reserve, and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Top cities with least and most household debt in 2025

Cities with the most household debt

Santa Clarita, California-$472,220 Fremont, California-$376,425 Chesapeake, Virginia-$329,870 San Jose, California-$318,090 Pearl City, Hawaii-$307,108 Gilbert, Arizona-$293,048 Chula Vista, California-$285,991 Irvine, California-$279,389 Huntington Beach, California-$278,268 San Francisco, California-$277,210

Cities with the least household debt

Detroit-$42,031 Cleveland-$53,833 Newark, New Jersey-$57,767 Toledo, Ohio-$60,257 Jackson, Mississippi-$65,777 Milwaukee-$67,365 New Haven, Connecticut-$67,549 Memphis-$68,568 Akron, Ohio-$68,890 Buffalo-$70,793

According to WalletHub, the household debt in the U.S. is $18.2 trillion, with mortgages representing most of this debt. To see the complete list of cities in WalletHub’s study, click here .

The Source: Information for this story was provided by WalletHub, which assessed changes in household debt from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025 and evaluated data on consumers’ finances from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve, with statistics adjusted by inflation to March 3, 2025. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



