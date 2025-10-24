Virginia Buc-ee's proposal heads to planning commission Oct. 29

As the Buc-ee's battle continues in Stafford, FOX 5 is now hearing from the elected member of the district of the proposed site and from viewers — one in particular, Nathan Mowery who lives near the proposed location and tells FOX 5 he was originally open to the proposal. Now he's not.

The Brief Buc-ee’s proposal heads to Stafford’s Planning Commission on Oct. 29. Neighbors cite traffic, development, and environmental concerns near the I-95 site. Supporters tout jobs, tax revenue, and Buc-ee’s family-friendly appeal.



"I think it's also important to point out this area is kind of under siege from heavy development right now. We actually have over a thousand acres that are being proposed for rezoning for data centers right across the street from the site. So, these neighborhoods here already feel like there's these large, monster developments coming in. And - we're kind of feeling like nobody's voicing what the opposition is to these things and standing up us," said Mowery, who argues, it's not enough to just say there are serious "traffic concerns" because there are a number of components to that.

Buc-ee's concerns grow

For one, there is concern the initial traffic study doesn't adequately measure current traffic trends because of the shorter measuring period — and the fact that the measurements were taken in 2023 — the same year the COVID-19 pandemic officially ended. Mowery and others are noting not as many people were not driving then, still working remotely.

The initial "Traffic Impact Analysis" on the proposed Buc-ee's Stafford store, prepared by the consulting firm Kimley-Horn, shows projected 2032 traffic congestion by the intersection of Austin Ridge Drive and Courthouse Road to be worse if a Buc-ee's is built.

Proposals to address this include expanding lanes, improving signal timing. The plans already provide for a dedicated right turn lane off I-95 to the proposed Buc-cee's site. However, Mr. Mowery and other neighbors of the Austin Ridge and Embery Mills communities especially are concerned the initial traffic study does not adequately measure current and future traffic patterns due to the short period of the measurements taken and the fact that the measurements were taken in 2023. This is the same year the COVID 19 Pandemic officially ended, with many people still working remotely.

READ MORE: Buc-ee’s proposal draws pushback from Stafford County residents

Design plans included a dedicated right turn lane off I-95 to the proposed Buc-cee's store. However, Mr. Mowery and others are concerned no dedicated exit from Buc-ee's to get back onto the highway would put visitors on local roads to get back, increasing traffic congestion just outside of what's supposed to be the entrance of a future development — and there's concern this would build-up traffic for those trying to get to the hospital on the other side of I-95.

The Planning Board and Buc-ee's reps have been going back and forth on the traffic study. FOX 5 is told another important document regarding the traffic study and concerns was recently submitted.

Buc-ee's are the very popular, family friendly travel centers — known for their fresh barbeque, shopping and very clean bathrooms. The proposal for Stafford is to build a 120-pump, 74-thousand square foot store by Austin Ridge Drive and Courthouse Road just off of the I-95 Exit 140.

Some have told FOX 5 they welcome the "Disney Land" of mega rest stops, as well as the jobs and money it brings with it. They shared a fiscal impact statement, noting the site would include at least 200 full-time positions starting at minimum wage and with benefits, including a 401k. Buc-ee's also estimates the site will generate $400,000 a year in Real/Personal Property Tax Revenue.

Buc-ee's also makes clear that it is not a "truck stop" since they don't allow 18-wheelers and they do not believe their business is a threat to local businesses, estimating that about 70% of their business comes from further than 100 miles away.

READ MORE: Buc-ee's Virginia: Stafford residents to weigh in on proposed location near I-95

Garrisonville District Supervisor Dr. Pamela Yeung tells FOX 5 she's been cataloging all of the comments she's been receiving from constituents via email on the proposed Buc-ee's Stafford — both good and bad. The elected lawmaker for that area explains to FOX 5, she's keeping track of community meetings, but rules prohibit her from contacting the Planning Commission as the planning board moves through its review process in order to keep that portion of the process as independent as possible.

"Personally, my concern is about the analysis that they've (Buc-ee's) done on traffic projections. Live I've said, I've been living here for 32 years, and traffic is a problem for everyone. The analysis shows that the congestion levels are a D or even F at some peak hours, okay. So, which means there are long delays," said Dr. Yeung, "Like, Buc-ee's is a good organization. It really — you know for some areas. And most of the time, they're in areas where there is nothing.

And so, it's a travel location and you know, my constituents — it's concern. It's concerning to them."

Community mixed

Dr. Yeung also explained there are hundreds of homes near the site of the proposed Buc-ee's, along with the nearby businesses, that have been part of the county's plans since the 1980s. She also acknowledged the drought and environmental concerns residents want answered.

FOX 5 asked whether the Stafford Co. Supervisor wants to see Buc-ee's come to the county. In part of her response, Dr. Yeong said, " ... collectively, I have to look at what it does for our area. Is it beneficial? Is what they're bringing better and bigger than what we currently have — the businesses that we have? The small "Mom and Pop" stores - the individual children riding their bikes up and down from one side of I-95 to the other side?

What does it do to the other applications that are in the system right now? ... It's really not about wanting something. What does it do to the bedrock community that's been here for over 30-years?"

READ MORE: Residents sound off on proposed Buc-ee’s in Stafford County

The Garrisonville District member says her focus right now is on information transparency and that she is the one who pushed to make sure the planning documents would be available to the public here.

Dr. Yeung also told FOX 5 they don't normally take up land use cases before an election, so she's not clear how the Buc-ee's proposal got on the agenda.

The Planning Board hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29th with Dr. Yeung adding that she doesn’t know whether the project will move forward or be deferred as the Planning Commission seeks more answers.

Buc-ee's declined to interview for this story. Only one Planning Board member responded to FOX 5's request, writing that it would be inappropriate for them to comment at this time.