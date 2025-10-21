Buc-ee’s proposal draws pushback from Stafford County residents

The Brief Buc-ee’s plans a 74,000-square-foot travel center with 120 gas pumps near Exit 140.

Stafford County may soon be home to a Buc-ee’s store, but not without a fight.

Buc-ee’s proposal draws pushback

Dozens of residents packed a community meeting Monday night to voice concerns over a proposed Buc-ee’s travel center near Austin Ridge Drive and Courthouse Road, just off I-95 at Exit 140. The Texas-based chain is known for its fresh barbecue, baked goods and retail shopping.

Plans call for a 74,000-square-foot facility with 120 gas pumps. But many neighbors say they don’t want what some are calling "the mother of all rest stops" built across the street from their homes.

Environmental concerns were raised, but traffic topped the list. Residents in the Austin Ridge community say they’re worried about congestion near schools and neighborhoods.

FOX 5 was told there was some shouting at Monday night's community meeting.

Another meeting scheduled

Buc-ee’s representatives told residents the project is privately funded and won’t receive tax incentives. They also referenced a traffic study that recommends expanded lanes at the intersection instead of a dedicated highway entrance, leaving some residents frustrated.

The conditional use permit was first submitted in February 2024, and the process has been developing for more than a year. A special meeting of the county planning commission is scheduled for October 29, marking the 100-day deadline for project recommendations. The board of supervisors could start taking votes after that.

Another community meeting is expected later this month.

