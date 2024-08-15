Virginia Amber Alert: 3 children abducted from Virginia Beach home, police say

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert after they say three children were abducted from a Virginia Beach home.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach City Police Department. Police say the abductions occurred on August 14 at 8:48 p.m.

Investigators say the children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen at Jay Are Court in Virginia Beach on Wednesday night. The abducted children were identified as:

- Zayir Plummer, 5, a black male with black hair and brown eyes, 4-feet-tall, 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a black jacket.

- Zayin Plummer, 7, a black male with black hair and brown eyes, 4-feet-tall, 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing rust-colored pants and a light blue shirt.

- Zariyah Plummer, 16-months, a black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 24-inches-tall, 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink tights and a Trolls dress.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Virginia Amber Alert: 3 children abducted from Virginia Beach; believed to be in 'extreme danger'

The children are believed to have been abducted by 36-year-old Dana Demetrius Plummer. Police described Plummer as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-feet-9-inches tall, 170 pounds. No clothing description was provided.

They may be traveling in a black 2024 Honda Passport SUV with temporary plates 37550R. It is unclear which direction they may be headed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000 or online at vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.