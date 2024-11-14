Virginia AG calls for stronger regulations for robocalls

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is trying to put a stop to unwanted robocalls.

We all have experienced those unwanted phone calls and they just don’t stop. That’s why Miyares and a bipartisan coalition of 46 Attorneys General are calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to improve their Robocall Mitigation Database (RMD) and close what has effectively been an unmonitored loophole that bad actors exploit to access the U.S. telephone network.

"When was the last time anyone was thankful for a robocall?" said Miyares. "Not only are robocalls annoying, they can also rack up billions of dollars through scams targeting the most vulnerable. As scammers become increasingly sophisticated using artificial intelligence and social engineering, Virginians should be increasingly vigilant knowing that we are doing everything in our power to stop these criminals at their source."

Providers must register on the FCC’s database to operate as a voice service provider in the United States. However, since it went live in 2021, the database has done little to prevent bad actors from obtaining legitimate registrations to send illegal robocalls through the U.S. telephone network. Companies have submitted non-vetted information and voice service providers have faced no real consequences for filing inaccurate, false, misleading, or otherwise incomplete information.

The coalition of Attorneys General is calling on the FCC to strengthen the database so providers understand what information they need to submit and have deadlines to submit this information, validate the data providers submit to flag inaccurate or misleading data, penalize providers for submitting false or inadequate information by preventing them from getting authorization to operate, and blocking non-compliant providers. If adopted, the proposed changes would make it harder for bad actors to gain access to the entire U.S. telephone network and would stop more illegal robocalls from reaching people in the United States.

In response, the FCC sent FOX 5 the following information and statement:

In August, the Commission announced the kick off of a rulemaking to improve its Robocall Mitigation Database by increasing accountability and accuracy among filers, thereby improving use of the database as a tool in the fight against unwanted robocalls.

The Chairwoman issued the follow statement after the Commission’s vote in August:

"The bad actors behind robocalls are relentless. To stop them, we need to be just as tenacious. That is why today we kick off a rulemaking to make the Robocall Mitigation Database more accurate, effective, and secure. In the three years since its launch, the Robocall Mitigation Database has become an important tool that helps the Federal Communications Commission and our law enforcement partners keep tabs on carriers and what they are doing to stop junk robocalls. But there is room for improvement. So here we seek comment on ways to make sure filings in the database are up-to-date and authenticated. We also ask about penalties for false and inaccurate information." – FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel.

Many Virginians FOX 5 spoke with say the robocalls are obnoxious so they hope something gets done soon. A 27-year-old man even admitted the voices are becoming more and more realistic which resulted in him staying on the phone and talking with a scammer for longer than he should have. He even mentioned his friend’s grandparents got robbed of $10,000 due to believing a robocaller. This shows how these criminals are impacting the most vulnerable in our communities – especially the elderly who aren’t as tech savvy.