Virginia 5th highest moved-to state in 2022, according to U-Haul

Virginia came in at number five on U-Haul's Growth Index for 2022.

According to U-Haul data, Virginia is the fifth-highest one-way destination for U-Haul customers in 2022. Texas, Florida and the Carolinas ranked ahead of Virginia.

Virginia climbed up 26 spots from its 2021 ranking.

"We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals. While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list," said John "J.T." Taylor, U-Haul International president.

California and Illinois came in at 50 and 49, respectively, showing a trend of people opting to move away from the West Coast and Midwest.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state or city, versus departing from that state or city, in a calendar year according to U-Haul.