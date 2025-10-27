Virginia 2025 Elections: Final week of early voting

article

This is the final week of early voting in Virginia ahead of Election Day on November 4.

High early voting turnout

Early voting is outpacing 2021 governor's race numbers, with an estimated over 850,000 votes cast as of October 23, per Virginia Public Access Project.

Turnout is expected to surge as voters decide the state’s governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the entire House of Delegates.

Who is on the ballot in Virginia?

The governor’s race between Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears remains the headline contest, drawing national attention as a key political test for both parties ahead of next year’s midterms.

Polls show a tightening race as both campaigns ramp up outreach across northern Virginia, Richmond, and Hampton Roads.

The down-ballot contests are also shaping up to be close.

The race for lieutenant governor has focused on the state’s economic direction and school policy, while the attorney general’s contest has centered on crime, immigration and public safety.

Control of the Virginia House of Delegates is also on the line, with Republicans defending a narrow majority. Several suburban districts that flipped in recent years are once again expected to decide which party controls the chamber heading into 2026.

How to vote early in Virginia

Election officials across Virginia are urging people who plan to vote early to do it this week before polls close for in-person early voting on Saturday. After that, all voting will take place on Election Day next Tuesday.

The deadline for applying for a mail-in ballot in Virginia has passed. Here is how to vote early in-person in Virginia:

Start date: Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

End date: Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 (polls close at 5:00 p.m.).

Special Saturday hours: Voter registration offices will be open for early voting on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

Details: Contact your local registrar’s office for early voting hours and satellite location information.

