Virginia man arrested in decade-long indecent exposure investigation: police

The Brief Fairfax police say they arrested Arthur Mobley, 57, for indecent exposure incidents from 2015 to 2025. Mobley faces multiple charges and is held without bond. Authorities are investigating more possible cases.



A Fairfax man has been arrested in connection with multiple indecent exposure incidents dating back nearly a decade, authorities said.

Detectives identified Arthur Mobley, 57, as the suspect in four separate cases that occurred between 2015 and 2025 in the 9500 block of Courthouse Road in Vienna and the 4600 block of Stonecroft Boulevard in Chantilly.

Faces multiple charges

Mobley faces charges of obscene sexual display and five counts of indecent liberties. He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Authorities continue to investigate his possible involvement in additional cases.

Arthur Mobley (Fairfax County Police Department)